Tasti D-Lite has amped up its marketing campaign to take on popular upstarts Pinkberry and Red Mango, but perhaps the shop should be trying to take on customers who no longer see its frozen dessert as a reasonable expense. (Crazy, we know!) But seriously, could the recession put a freeze on the frozen yogurt/dessert boom?*



AmNY’s Urbanite blog: [W]ith the sinking economy, dessert shops may have to tweak their marketing strategies to incorporate the idea of an “inexpensive luxury” or “guilty pleasure,” said Russ Winer, chair of the marketing department at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

“Obviously there’s a fun aspect to a dessert treat, but we’re starting to see a lot of food outlets and restaurants’ [sales] going down,” Winer said. Nationwide in October, sales for retail and food services were down down 4.1 per cent from the previous year — and that’s just as the economy entered its freefall.

“I used to go every day but when my job became a statistic of the economy I stopped going,” said Red Hook resident Chip Mac Donald of his Tasti D-Lite trips.

*Note: Tasti D-Lite is NOT frozen yogurt: it’s actually a frozen, dairy dessert. But, both Pinkberry and Red Mango’s offerings include frozen yogurt. Guys, commit this to memory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.