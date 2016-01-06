A Tory MP started singing Les Miz on the radio ... and it actually wasn't that bad

Jeremy Wilson

Conservative MP Will Quince surprised listeners on the BBC Essex radio station on Tuesday by singing “Bring Him Home” from the musical Les Misérables. Quince is a big fan of amateur dramatics and led a debate in Parliament this week on regional theatres which he called the “grassroots of our world-class theatre scene.”

Watch Quince sing his heart out below. He can really hold a tune!

What a voice! Hear #Colchester MP @willquince give us his rendition of Bring Him Home from #LesMiserablespic.twitter.com/QOmLB1hP6R
— BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) January 5, 2016

