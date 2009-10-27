Don't Forget, The OptionARM Explosion Is Still Coming

Patrick Pulatie, the head of a company called Loan Fraud Investigations, lands decisively on the side arguing that the coming OptionARM explosion is real and going to be a crisis.



IAmFacingForeclosure.com (via Mortgage Lender Implode-o-Meter): By Jan 08, the Federal Reserve knew the market was in freefall. They Fed knew that the Foreclosure Crisis would only worsen. They also knew that the Sub-Prime Crisis would worsen, and then later would come the Option ARM and Alt-A Crisis. The first objective would be to attempt to deal with the Sub-Prime Crisis. Their actions drove the LIBOR Index down to .31% by the beginning of 2009. Unfortunately, that was too late for most Sub-Prime borrowers. They had originated loans from 2003 to 2006, usually fixed for two years, and by the time LIBOR rates fell to a “reasonable” level that would prevent foreclosures, it was too late. The majority of the loans had recast and people had given in to being foreclosed upon.

While the Fed was dealing with the Sub-Prime Crisis, they were also hoping that their actions would prevent the Option ARM Crisis. By lowering the MTA Index, it would postpone the recasting of the Option ARM loan to the full 5 year term. Within that time, the hope was that the “lending crisis” would end. Of course, once again, the Fed was out of touch with reality.

What the Fed failed to realise, or did not care about, was that homes were completely overvalued. As foreclosures continued to occur with the Sub-Prime Crisis, home values continued to fall. Even more short sighted, the reaction of the Servicers was not considered. The Servicers had no concern for the homeowner. Instead, they mostly wanted to foreclose (as I have detailed in previous articles).

The one action that the Fed has accomplished is to postpone the Option ARM implosion. By decreasing the MTA and other indexes, they managed to extend the period of time for when the Option ARM would recast. Now, most Option ARM loans will recast in 4-5 years. Since 2005 and 2006 saw the bulk of the Option ARM loans originated, the implosion will really occur during the next two years.

Continue reading »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.