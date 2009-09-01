Yes, We Will Eventually Make A Killing In Online Video

Ultimately, online video ads have an advantage that display does not: They combine the storytelling of TV with the metric accountability of the web.



So Dina Kaplan, blip.tv Co-Founder, remains optimistic about the profitable future of online video advertising:

* Advertisers need to get a clue: Web video pre-rolls should not be longer than 5-10 seconds.

* We will start seeing in-line sponsorships, just like radio (Hi. I’m Heather Leonard. We’re brought to you today by Georgia Peanuts. We’re certifiably nuts.)

* Web video budgets need to increase: Right now, the money is either being taken from the TV side or the display side.



