Will Obama's Election-Year Hail Mary Be A Massive Mortgage Relief Plan For Homeowners?

Photo: The White House via Flickr

With just a few months to go until the November election, there isn’t much left the administration can do to reverse the direction of things. Even if things pick up in the economy, it won’t help too much at this point. The administration isn’t getting credit for good news, as it is.But maybe there’s a Hail Mary in the works.



Reuters’ James Pethokoukis speculates that the GSEs — Fannie and Freddie — may be ready to pull out some kidn of major relief plan for mortgage holders. A true Main Street bailout, if you will. Various analysts, including folks at Goldman and Mizuho have suggested that the GSEs represent one of the last areas for the administration to do something big, and apparently Morgan Stanley is directly pushing for some kind of relief plan.

We’re still a bit sceptical, but beyond that, we’re not sure it’s good politics. Sure it may be a bailout for “the people”, which is preferable to a bailout for Wall Street, but there’s a definitely a deep strain of anger towards bailouts of homeowners, especially among those who are doing fine on their mortgages.

Either way, it’s certainly an intersting possiblity.

