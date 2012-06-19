Will Obama's Victory Save Weekly Mags Too?

On Wednesday, Barack Obama singlehandedly revived the newspaper business, creating sellouts around the country thanks to his historic victory. Now, it seems he may also help save the ailing market for weekly mags. Commemorative issues of Newsweek and Time discussing his victory are already selling out.



NY Post: TIME and Newsweek, which both rushed election specials onto newsstands early, say the issues are already selling out in the major metropolitan markets.

Both hit newsstands early yesterday morning – one day early for Time and four days early for Newsweek.

By late yesterday, Time, which published more than 100,000 extra copies, had already gone back to press, while Newsweek, which also added 100,000 to its print run, was very close to doing the same.

“We may go back to press,” said Newsweek Editor Jon Meacham. “Major markets are selling out. . . It’s a political first and a cultural first.”

By rushing their editions to press Thursday, it’s the first time that the two titles have been in head-to-head competition on the newsstands since January 2007, when Time started going on sale on Fridays. Newsweek continues to be sold on Mondays.

“It’s an interesting vote of confidence for print,” said Meacham. “If you want to hold onto something for commemorative purposes, you can’t hold onto a Web page.”

Ooh, burn! You’ve got us there, Meacham. Of course, you can always print it out…

