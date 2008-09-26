Will NPR's New Digital Chief Crank Up The Ads?

National Public Radio has a new digital head: USA Today executive editor Kinsey Wilson, who takes the spot that Maria Thomas left in April, PaidContent reports. Are more ads for NPR.org on Wilson’s agenda?



The site already has neat tech tools, a great content selection, including text, audio, music, etc., and a growing stream of traffic — 10.7 million U.S. unique visitors in August, up 151% year-over-year, according to Compete.

But it’s not exactly maximizing its revenue opportunity from its pages: Most pages have just has one smallish display ad unit on it — a few have a second, tinier ad — and much of the inventory seems to be house ads. The homepage also sometimes has a larger display ad near the bottom, where few are likely to see it. Search results pages have no search ads.

We understand NPR is in a tricky place — as a nonprofit, it needs to balance revenue opportunities with, well, being a nonprofit. But last we checked, there wasn’t a nonprofit in the world that couldn’t use more money.

And we think NPR.org readers, who are used to dealing with lots more ads on most Web sites, would be more tolerant of additional sponsorship than NPR radio listeners, who are used to only hearing a few sponsor messages per hour, narrated by familiar hosts. And we’re sure they’d rather have more Web ads than more pledge drives.

