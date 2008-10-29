Will November 15th Unleash A Financial Panic?

You know how you cringe every time George Bush pops in and out to make some remarks about the global financial meltdown? On November 15th, we’re going to get the mother of all impotent leader appearances when the aders leaders of the Group of 20 countries gather in Washington, DC to discuss the financial crisis. These guys won’t be able to fix anything. Could they actually make things worse?

“Their failure to come up with anything but vanity could unleash untold financial panic,” warns Anders Aslund, a senior fellow of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “This crisis envelops the whole world, but global financial governance is missing.”

Is there some way we can get these guys just to call off the photo op?

