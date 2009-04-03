Will Newspapers Boo Eric Schmidt?

Eric Krangel

  • Google (GOOG) CEO Eric Schmidt to keynote a newspaper convention, possibly face hostile audience [Reuters]
  • video game publisher THQ (THQI) promising return to profitibility [Barron’s]
  • MarchTweetness, a Twitter-based site for following college basketball the NCAA accused of copyright infringement, returns as TitleTweets. [ClickZ]
  • Microsoft (MSFT) predicts a third of all netbooks will be sold by mobile operators by 2012 [Techflash]
  • Amazon (AMZN) brings new number-crunching features to its cloud [ZDNet]
  • Google’s secret servers [CNET]

