Will Newspapers Boo Eric Schmidt?

- Google (GOOG) CEO Eric Schmidt to keynote a newspaper convention, possibly face hostile audience [Reuters]
- video game publisher THQ (THQI) promising return to profitibility [Barron’s]
- MarchTweetness, a Twitter-based site for following college basketball the NCAA accused of copyright infringement, returns as TitleTweets. [ClickZ]
- Microsoft (MSFT) predicts a third of all netbooks will be sold by mobile operators by 2012 [Techflash]
- Amazon (AMZN) brings new number-crunching features to its cloud [ZDNet]
- Google’s secret servers [CNET]
