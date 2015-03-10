Here's the quiz that can tell you if your kids will be narcissists

There’s a link between parents who think their children are more special than others and if those children have narcissistic traits, according to a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.

Scientists still aren’t 100% sure what causes narcissism in adults, but this new study suggests that the traits may start developing in elementary or middle school.

“Children believe it when their parents tell them that they are more special than others,” Brad Bushman, one of the psychologists who worked on the study, said in a release. “That may not be good for them or for society.”

There’s a fine line between self confidence and narcissism. Fostering a strong sense of self-esteem in children is important — it’s associated with reduced stress and depression.

An over-inflated ego and sense of entitlement is not.

So if you’re wondering if your parenting style is paving the way for the next generation of narcissists, the psychologists who worked on the study put together this quiz to help you find out, which determines your “parental overevaluation” score.

While this quiz might help you learn something about your child, narcissistic personality disorder can only be diagnosed by a mental health professional:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.