Both Michael Phelps And Ryan Lochte Are Headed For Reality Shows

Photo: AP

Ryan Lochte and Michael Phelps are no longer rivals in the pool, but they may soon be able to compete for television viewers. However, Lochte may have the advantage this time, as his deal may include one of the biggest reality shows on television.Lochte’s agent, Erika Wright, told HollywoodReporter.com, that the swimmer has been offered “two different reality show concepts,” and that a third show is also being discussed.



Wright wouldn’t reveal which shows have been offered. But Lochte may have let the cat out of the bag during the Olympics when he said he was “definitely looking towards ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and ‘The Bachelor’.”

Meanwhile, the Golf Channel has announced that Phelps will star in season five of “The Haney Project,” a reality show in which Hank Haney works with amateurs to improved their golf game. Phelps recently confirmed that he is retired from swimming and now wants to turn his competitive fire towards becoming a better golfer.

