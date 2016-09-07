A Category-2 hurricane just struck a resort town in Mexico -- now it's headed to the southwestern US

While the remnants of Hurricane Hermine skirted New York City Tuesday morning and took aim at New England, Hurricane Newton barreled directly into Mexico’s west coast.

The storm made landfall at around 2 am local time in the resort town of Los Cabos on the Baja California peninsula. Three people have died and some 14,000 tourists remain in Los Cabos after all flights out of the city were canceled, The Weather Channel reports.

It was a Category-2 storm when it came ashore, with 90 mile-per-hour winds and hurricane-force winds as far as 40 miles from its center.

Before the storm became a hurricane, it damaged as many as 70 homes in Acapulco in the state of Guerrero, according to The Weather Channel.

As NBC News spotted, the storm chaser Josh Morgerman put himself in Newton’s path, posting updates to Twitter:

2:10 am. Powerful winds coming in waves. Getting dangerous. #NEWTON

— Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) September 6, 2016

2:30 am. Winds tearing violently at palms, shredding them. Bldg rumbling. Sound of tea kettle whistling. Angry as all hell. 987 mb #NEWTON

— Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) September 6, 2016

After passing over the Baja California peninsula, Newton looks ready to make a second landfall on the California mainland Wednesday.

Wednesday evening, Newton should arrive in Arizona and New Mexico as a tropical depression, delivering up to five inches of rain to parts of those states.

