Merkel Survives!

Conclusion: Merkel may have won in the end, but her coalition has shown significant weakness as it took three votes to get her candidate, Christian Wulff, elected. The pressure is mounting on Chancellor Merkel, and the relief from this final vote may be limited.



Update, 3:15 PM: FINAL RESULTS: 121 votes abstain, 494 votes for Gauck, 625 for Wulff.

Wulff, and Merkel, squeak out a win here, with two votes more than the absolute majority.

Update, 3:13 PM: For those wondering about how this thing works, 622 votes come from German representatives, and 622 from the German people. The two previous votes were based on absolute majority rules, the final vote, merely that the candidate have more than any other.

We are now waiting for the final announcement from the President of the Bundestag.

Update, 3:10 PM: Merkel’s “win” has left the euro flat in the last 5 minutes, after it was lower earlier. It remains up 0.45% on the day.

Update, 3:09 PM: Merkel’s candidate got 2 more votes than an absolute majority, according to ARD. Wulff only needed the most votes out of all candidates to win.

CONFIRMED, 3:03 PM: Chancellor Merkel’s Candidate Christian Wulff wins with 625 votes, according to German TV station ARD.

But the President of the Bundestag has yet to announce the final results.

Update 3:00 PM: Early results have Merkel’s candidate, Christian Wulff, winning on 656 votes. But hey have yet to be confirmed in the Bundestag. Stay tuned…

Update, 10 minutes to go:

Der Spiegel is already labelling this “Merkel’s Disaster.” Is it about to get worse?

We are 20 minutes away from the final vote results for the German presidency. (3 PM EDT)

Chancellor Merkel’s candidate, Christian Wulff, was not approved in two previous votes. Now the vote is on an absolute majority basis.

Votes are being tallied right now! (German language live blog at Der Spiegel)

The euro is falling against the dollar in anticipation of the final vote.

More to follow…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.