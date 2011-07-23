The Big Question Of The Weekend: Will The Markets Now Crash On Monday?

Photo: AP

Barack Obama just gave a fiery press conference after John Boehner broke of debt ceiling talks over an inability to reach common ground.It was noted by several that all the news broke after the market closed, and so naturally one of the questions that was asked was whether Wall Street should be worried about the open, now that it’s getting harder and harder to be certain that a default won’t happen.



Obama didn’t have any real answers: this has to be worry.

If this is the status quo 48 hours from now, when Japan is about to open, put on your hardhats.

Of course, people have wondered for a while whether it will take a crash to get things done.

