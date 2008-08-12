Will Limelight Networks Forecast Olympic Gold? (LLNW)

Is Web content delivery network Limelight Networks (LLNW) seeing slower growth from its media and entertainment business — the same problem larger rival Akamai Technologies (AKAM) warned about last month? Or will new video projects push Limelight’s guidance past Wall Street’s expectations?



Most important: Limelight’s look ahead. Investors will want to know if Limelight is feeling any pain from the crappy U.S. economy — or if the company expects revenue upside from its video streaming deals with NBC for the Olympics; Netflix (NFLX), which is expanding its movie streaming service to Xbox 360s and LG Blu-ray players later this year; and Amazon (AMZN), which is rolling out a new movie streaming service.

We also expect to hear a progress report from Limelight management about a workaround they’ve been developing to avoid infringing an Akamai-owned patent. If Limelight says much (or all) of its business is now on a content delivery system that doesn’t infringe any patents, that’ll be good news. This spring, the company estimated about half its business was infringing the patent.

Key Stats:

Revenue: $28.89 million consensus

EPS: -$0.03 consensus

Customers: 1,317 (Jefferies)

Guidance:

Q3 Revenue: $30.8 million consensus

