He took some heat for it, but Doug Kass called the bottom on July 1, and since then the market is up about 8%.



The closing low was actually July 2, but the intraday low was the 1st, when Kass made his call. Now the S&P 500 is pushing on 1100 (not seen on the chart).

Photo: Yahoo Finance

