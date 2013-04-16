An MLS Player Buried A Game-Winning Free Kick After An Opponent Called Him A Gay Slur

NBCSN

San Jose Earthquakes striker Alan Gordon will almost certainly face disciplinary action after calling Portland Timbers player Will Johnson a gay slur during last night’s game.



After a small scuffle in the 59th minute, Gordon can be seen calling Johnson a “f***ing f****t.” Johnson put up three fingers — a reference to the typical suspension for using a gay slur on the field.

Gordon later issued an apology for the slur, which can be seen at the very beginning of this video:

20 minutes later, Johnson got the last laugh when he curled a free kick over the wall and into the back of the net.

Beautiful:

