Will It Matter?

Daily State of the Markets

Monday Morning – October 17, 2011



Good morning. It is safe to say that the bulls have been on a roll lately. A quick glance at my weekly charts shows that the DJIA put in its second best week of the year on a closing basis last week. In addition, over the past nine trading days, the DJIA has tacked on +9.3%, the S&P is up +11.4%, the NASDAQ has popped up +14.2%, and the S&P Smallcap index has soared over +16.3%. These returns are even more impressive if you start from the low point of October 4th, the day in which “the great save” began.

From a technical standpoint, it is important to note that the S&P, Dow, and NASDAQ all closed out Friday’s session at their best levels since the big dive began on July 22nd and all of the major indices we follow are now back above their respective 50-day moving averages. Thus, the bulls were busy telling anyone that would listen on Friday that the indices are now breaking on through to the other side of the range. Taking this concept a step further, our heroes in horns inform us that the corrective phase/bear market is now over and it will be clear sailing ahead.

It is also impressive that the NASDAQ has assumed a leadership role of late. Yes, this likely due to Apple (AAPL), which closed at a brand new all-time high on Friday in response to fantastic sales numbers from the new iPhone 4S. However, the NASDAQ has broken out of its trading range, busted through its 50-day moving average and is just 7% shy of its July cycle-high.

Unfortunately, it might be best to keep the champagne on ice for the time being because there are two flys in the ointment here. First and foremost, volume has declined steadily during the advance (yes, even on the NASDAQ 100). Next, the market is now very overbought after an energetic romp to the upside over the past two weeks.

The problem is that while the S&P and DJIA did indeed appear to break out of their trading ranges, the volume on Friday was lightest of the entire rally – and the trend of volume has been down while prices have been moving up. The bottom line is this is not exactly what should be happening during a healthy advance. The technical analysis textbooks also tell us that volume should surge on an important breakout. But instead of surging on Friday, volume shrank to the lowest level of the nine-day run. In short, this just can’t be considered good action.

The key question though is will any of the above really matter? Remember, this market is being driven by two things: the idea that the European Debt crisis will be resolved by next weekend and that the U.S. economy will be just fine. Thus, we’re calling this the “hope trade” and you just can’t argue with people when they are betting on hope.

The trepidation in front of yet another defining moment in the European crisis can also explain away the lack of volume during the current run for the roses. You see, there are likely a fair amount of investors that may not view hope as a sound investment strategy. As such, those who are attempting to manage the risk of this bear market (yes, the current market qualifies as a bear due to the duration of the decline) may not be ready to blindly jump back in on the hope that Europe will get it right this time.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve long held the belief that the powers-that-be won’t let Europe and the global banking system go down in flames. It’s just that so far they have done a lot of talking and accomplished very little.

The big point to this morning’s meandering missive is that the key to the next big move in the market still is in the hands of the politicians across the pond. Should Merkozy & Co. come up with a coordinated solution that solves the Greece problem, recapitalizes the banks, and puts an end to the credit contagion that is occurring, then the markets will likely head higher – and the lack of volume on the current advance will have been meaningless. However, if the grand plan that is expected to be presented at next weekend’s emergency EU Summit disappoints, then the indices are likely to revisit their lows – and the breakout will have been just another fakeout.

In conclusion, it is very likely that one of the important technical occurrences seen this week (the breakout and the weak volume relationship) won’t matter. Now if we could just figure out which one.

Turning to this morning… Stocks around the globe opened higher on continued hopes that a comprehensive plan to solve the European sovereign debt crisis would be presented at this weekend’s emergency EU Summit. However, word out of Germany that such a plan will not be presented and that the crisis is likely to spill over into next year has caused European markets and U.S. stock futures to turn modestly lower.

On the Economic front… The Empire Manufacturing Index (designed to indicate the state of the manufacturing sector in the New York region) for October was reported at -8.48, which was well below the consensus expectations for a reading of -4.25. This is the fifth straight sub-zerio reading for the index.

We’ll also get the report on Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization later this morning.

Thought for the day… Remember to think positive today :-)

Pre-Game Indicators

Here are the Pre-Market indicators we review each morning before the opening bell…

Major Foreign Markets: Australia: +1.61% Shanghai: +0.37% Hong Kong: +2.01% Japan: +1.53% France: +0.10% Germany: -0.19% Italy: +0.17% Spain: +0.33% London: +0.23%

Australia: +1.61%

Shanghai: +0.37%

Hong Kong: +2.01%

Japan: +1.53%

France: +0.10%

Germany: -0.19%

Italy: +0.17%

Spain: +0.33%

London: +0.23%

Crude Oil Futures: +$0.25 to $87.05

Gold: +$5.50 to $1688.50

Dollar: Lower against the Yen, higher vs. Euro, and Pound

10-Year Bond Yield: Currently trading at 2.235%

Stock Futures Ahead of Open in U.S. (relative to fair value): S&P 500: -3.43 Dow Jones Industrial Average: -37 NASDAQ Composite: -10.69

S&P 500: -3.43

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -37

NASDAQ Composite: -10.69

Wall Street Research Summary

Upgrades:

Family Dollar (FDO) – Barclays

Procter & Gamble (PG) – BMO

Vulcan Materials (VMC) – Goldman

Caterpillar (CAT) – Goldman

Cummins (CMI) – Jefferies

Eaton (ETN) – Jefferies

Joy Global (JOYG) – Jefferies

Parker-Hannifin (PH) – Jefferies

Timken (TKR) – Jefferies

PPG Industries (PPG) – Susquehanna

Downgrades:

Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Barclays

Veeco Instruments (VECO) – Canaccord Genuity

Interpublic (IPG) – Deutsche Bank

Alcoa (AA) – First Global

Navistar (NAV) – Goldman

Cree (CREE) – Esimtates cut at Morgan Stanley

El Paso Pipeline Partners (EPB) – Oppenheimer

Manitowoc (MTW) – Estimates and target cut at RBC

Kenneth Cole (KCP) – Sterne, Agee

Wolverine World Wide (WWW) – Sterne, Agee

Columbia Sportswear (COLM) – Sterne, Agee

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) – Sterne, Agee

Coca-Cola (KO) – Estimates cut at UBS

Earnings Before The Bell

Company

Symbol

EPS Reuters

Estimate Citi C $1.23 * $0.82 First Horizon National FHN $0.14 $0.16 Halliburton HAL $0.94 $0.92 Hasbro HAS $1.27 $1.30 McMoRan Exploration MMR ($0.05) ($0.16) Wells Fargo WFC $0.72 $0.72

* Report includes items that make comparisons to the consensus estimate questionable

Long positions in stocks mentioned: none

For more of Mr. Moenning’s thoughts and research, visit StateoftheMarkets.com

The opinions and forecasts expressed herein are those of Mr. David Moenning and may not actually come to pass. Mr. Moenning’s opinions and viewpoints regarding the future of the markets should not be construed as recommendations. The analysis and information in this report and on our website is for informational purposes only. No part of the material presented in this report or on our websites is intended as an investment recommendation or investment advice. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed nor any Portfolio constitutes a solicitation to purchase or sell securities or any investment program. The opinions and forecasts expressed are those of the editors of StateoftheMarkets.com and may not actually come to pass. The opinions and viewpoints regarding the future of the markets should not be construed as recommendations of any specific security nor specific investment advice. Stocks should always consult an investment professional before making any investment.

Any investment decisions must in all cases be made by the reader or by his or her investment adviser. Do NOT ever purchase any security without doing sufficient research. There is no guarantee that the investment objectives outlined will actually come to pass. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Neither the editor, employees, nor any of their affiliates shall have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information provided.

The analysis provided is based on both technical and fundamental research and is provided “as is” without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

The information contained in this report is provided by Ridge Publishing Co. Inc. (Ridge). One of the principals of Ridge, Mr. David Moenning, is also President and majority shareholder of Heritage Capital Management, Inc. (HCM) a Chicago-based money management firm. HCM is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. HCM also serves as a sub-advisor to other investment advisory firms. Ridge is a publisher and has not registered as an investment adviser. Neither HCM nor Ridge is registered as a broker-dealer.

Employees and affiliates of HCM and Ridge may at times have positions in the securities referred to and may make purchases or sales of these securities while publications are in circulation. Editors will indicate whether they or HCM has a position in stocks or other securities mentioned in any publication. The disclosures will be accurate as of the time of publication and may change thereafter without notice.

Investments in equities carry an inherent element of risk including the potential for significant loss of principal. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.