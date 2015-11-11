This guy uses spaghetti and LEGO to turn his beard into crazy artwork on Instagram

In the spirit of No-Shave November, lots of people are growing out their beards and moustaches this month.
Pierce Thiot puts them all to shame. An art director from California, Thiot is the hirsute gent behind Instagram’s Will It Beard.
If you don’t have a beard, you might want one after seeing his. Who knew you could get so creative with facial hair?
Keep reading to learn more and see 24 of our favourite hairy looks.
'If we're honest, sticking things in my beard is a funny party trick at best,' Thiot told TI. 'And that's how it started.'
'I decided to try and get a laugh by sticking as many pencils in my beard as possible,' Thiot explained. 'A pair of scissors ended up in there, too.'
'My mother was very proud of her grandkids,' Thiot said. 'The jury is still out on if she was proud of me.'
