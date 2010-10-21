Will Internet Be The New Prime Medium For TV And Film?

Photo: Fred Wilson

Mark Suster wrote a long investment research report on the “The Future of TV and Digital Living Room” opportunity on his blog last night.I don’t know how he has time to crank out these amazing blog posts on a regular basis. But he did it and it is very comprehensive. You should read it.



We’ve got a horse in this race with Boxee. I spend a lot of time thinking about where this sector is going. And I agree with almost all of Mark’s analysis and conclusions. This is an investable space with big outcomes. But you have to swim with sharks (content owners) and walk at the feet of elephants (Google, Apple, Microsoft, Sony, Samsung, etc).

The Internet has mostly been a level playing field where the best product wins. That has not been the case in the world of big media and CE. Money talks loudly in that world. So it is still unclear whether Internet economics will work in this sector. But I am hopeful. If it prevails, this will be a very interesting market sector to invest in for the next decade (at least).

Yesterday I was at Sony’s offices in NYC and got to play with the new GoogleTV powered big screens. Above is a screen shot of my twitter stream on the Sony GoogleTV (with the tweet I wrote on it on top).

Sony has some cool products coming out that are powered by GoogleTV including big screens like the one shown above and blu-ray players that double as GoogleTV boxes. If you are working in this sector or are interested in seeing where all of this is headed, you should go to a store and play around with them.

I don’t think AppleTV, GoogleTV, and Boxee are yet what they can be and will be. There is more high quality streaming content available every day. These software/services for managing, navigating, and discovering it will improve a lot in the coming years.

But I do believe that the old model of TV and Film creation, distribution, and consumption is changing rapidly. Mark’s “report” outlines how and why. And with change comes opportunity. In this case big opportunity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.