Will Inequality Just Keep Getting Worse?

Last October, after a conversation with Chicago Booth professor Steve Kaplan, I posted this graph showing that the share of national income going to the top 1% had fallen dramatically.



This confirmed what I had expected–the taxable income of the wealthy generally tends to fall in recessions. But since earlier census data had seemingly contradicted that expectation, I thought it was worth blogging. As I explained:

Keep reading at The Atlantic >

This post originally appeared at The Atlantic.

From TheAtlantic – shaping the national debate on the most critical issues of our times, from politics, business, and the economy, to technology, arts, and culture.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.