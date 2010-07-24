Will Incoming Daily News Editor In Chief Kevin Convey Gut The Newsroom?

Photo: timesonline.typepad.com

It’s only been two days since New York Daily News editor in chief Martin Dunn announced he was stepping down because his wife is ill and The News announced that Boston Herald editor in chief Kevin Convey will replace him.But rumours are already swirling that Convey might want to gut the tabloid’s editorial staff.



Keith Kelly reports:

The worry among some is that Convey’s ability to execute cuts and make do with less — rather than his news judgment — may have been the key attraction for publisher Mort Zuckerman.

Ken Chandler, head of Chandler Regan Media Strategies, a crisis management firm, the former editor-in-chief of the New York Post and the onetime editorial director at the Herald, said Convey was his No. 2 man as managing editor.

“He’s a very affable guy and easy to get along with,” said Chandler. At the same time, he said he is used to operating with a lean staff. The current Herald staff is just over 100 reporters, while the News, even after its latest round of buyouts, is still at around 300 people.

In late May, The News lost 9% of its editorial manpower after some 30 newsroom staffers, including long time gossip columnist George Rush, took buyouts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.