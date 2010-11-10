Will IAC Buy Mahalo Now That It's Ditching Search For Q&A?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

IAC is ditching most of its Ask.com search engine efforts, and will “focus its resources on developing its online question-and-answer service,” Bloomberg reports.Will IAC buy Jason Calacanis‘s Mahalo to speed up the development?



Mahalo, which started years ago as a human-powered search engine, has shifted its resources toward Q&A, too. (And it’s probably more obtainable for Barry Diller than the red-hot Silicon Valley Q&A site Quora.)

Bonus: If IAC were to buy Mahalo, it could get back its former M&A boss Jason Rapp — currently Mahalo’s President.

