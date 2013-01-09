Here's A Photo Of will.i.am Just Hanging Out With A Bunch Of Tech Bloggers Like A Normal Guy

CES is known for pulling in celebrities to endorse products, but rarely do they grace the press with their presence.
As I was working on a story in the CES press lounge, I noticed a crowd forming around a guy who looked kind of familiar.
It was pop artist will.i.am, just hanging out in the press lounge and talking to a bunch tech reporters. He’s at CES to promote a new iPhone camera case accessory with a slide-out keyboard that he developed.
Apparently, he’s a tech entrepreneur now.
Pretty cool.
Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
