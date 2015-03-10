will.i.am is terrified that we're going to start 3D printing humans

Black Eyed Peas star and wannabe tech entrepreneur will.i.am is terrified of the future of 3D printing, the Verge reports.

will.i.am talked to Dezeen in an interview to promote his new range of eco-friendly lifestyle items (the slogan is “waste is only waste if you waste it.”)

In the interview, will.i.am expressed his concern that 3D printers could be used to print out actual human beings.

“I’m not saying I agree with it,” he said. “I’m just saying what’s fact based on plausible growth in technology.”

will.i.am expanded on his concerns about 3D printing, remarking “Moses comes down with the 10 commandments and says ‘Thou shalt not…’. He didn’t say shit about 3D printing.”

He’s right there — there’s no evidence in the Bible that Moses ever spoke about 3D printing, so we don’t have a clear code of ethics on what people should and shouldn’t print out. will.i.am is worried that 3D printing could disrupt the way we create new life: “Before, when it was time to reproduce you had to mate. But now…”

It’s not unusual for tech CEOs to be worried about new technology. Elon Musk is terrified of artificial intelligence, for example. The SpaceX CEO has been posting in the comment sections of tech websites and giving talks where he warns that robots are going to murder us all, and even his fleet of spaceships can’t keep us safe.

