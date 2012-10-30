OMG: FRIDAY'S JOBS REPORT COULD BE DELAYED

Photo: Courtesy Sotheby’s

Nooooooo!From WSJ:



The labour Department said Monday that it has yet to make a decision on whether to delay Friday’s closely-watched October employment report due to the effects from Hurricane Sandy.

…

“We will assess the situation when the weather emergency is over and notify the press and public of any changes at that time,” said Gary Steinberg, spokesman for the Bureau of labour Statistics, the data arm of the department.

The storm has already affected financial markets, closing US markets today and likely tomorrow.

