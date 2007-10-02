Who Will Make The Google Phone? Taiwan's HTC?

Who’s going to actually make the long-awaited Google phone? Not Google, of course: The big brains at the Googleplex know better than to turn that company into a manufacturer. Brian Caulfield at Forbes.com thinks he knows, though: He figures Taiwanese manufacturer HTC will be producing the handsets.



Caulfield notes that HTC already makes smartphones for nearly everyone else: Dell and HP, for starters. The company also makes handsets that run both Palm and Microsoft’s mobile operating systems. HTC CEO Peter Chou won’t admit that he’s working with Google–but he doesn’t deny it, either. Other possible candidates, according to Caulfield: China’s e28, Taiwanese electronics conglomerate Hon Hai and Korea’s Samsung. Forbes

