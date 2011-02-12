Will High Oil Prices Keep These Funds On Top?

The recent antigovernment protests in Egypt have put a spotlight on oil prices. After falling below $70 a barrel in the spring of 2010, the price of oil has crept upward in recent months due to the stabilizing economy and increasing demand.



The protests in Egypt caused it to spike to higher than $90 a barrel last week over fears that the unrest could spread to other Middle East countries and disrupt oil supplies. Oil prices have since eased, but the futures markets indicate that many people still expect further increases.

If there’s another sharp upward spike like the one in 2008’s first half, when oil almost hit $150 a barrel, it could put a damper on the still-tentative economic recovery.

One area of the market that benefits from higher oil prices is energy stocks, especially firms involved in oil exploration and drilling. The average energy stock gained 12.6% during the last three months, the second-highest gain out of the 12 Morningstar sectors. Oil-services stocks have been among the market’s bright spots lately, with big names such as Halliburton, Baker Hughes, and National Oilwell Varco all gaining more than 30% since early November. Big, integrated oil firms such as ExxonMobil and Chevron have gained 15% to 20% during this time, outpacing the S&P 500.

In the fund world, the direct beneficiaries of this trend have been energy-sector funds such as Fidelity Select Energy Service and exchange-traded funds such as iShares Dow Jones US Oil Equipment Index, both of which are up around 50% over the last year. Quite a few diversified funds with big energy holdings have also benefited. The following table shows the diversified mutual funds with the biggest combined percentage of their portfolio in three industries: oil and gas equipment and services, oil and gas exploration and production, and integrated oil and gas firms. It also shows each fund’s size and its percentile ranking in its category during the past three months and the past year, as of Feb. 10.

Diversified Funds with the Most Exposure to Three Oil and Gas Industries