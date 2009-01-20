Will Hemp Milk Save The Economy?

That’s what gourmet food producers and retailers are hoping. That, goat’s milk ice cream sandwiches,and other weird foods like the Chinese fruit yumberry, which is not yet exporable to the US, will get sales moving. Not our cup of (yumberry) tea, but that’s just us.



WSJ: The National Association for the Specialty Food Trade anticipates a 4% downturn for the industry this year. But sales in subcategories like specialty beverages, snacks and premium chocolate continue to grow.

The reason: These less pricey items are a means for people to continue to treat themselves well when times are challenging, says Ron Tanner, NASFT’s vice president of communication and education.

In a 2008 specialty-food industry report, dollar sales for gourmet snacks increased nearly 31%, drinks jumped as much as 37% (depending on the type) and candy rose about 85% between 2005 and 2007.

