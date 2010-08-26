Will Friday Night Lights Finally Win?

FNL has always been denied the Emmy it richly deserves. Jace Lacob talks to its starring couple about their long-overdue nominations and the end of TV’s most criminally underrated show.



“It’s sort of like a marriage ended,” said Kyle Chandler, the star of DirecTV/NBC’s drama series Friday Night Lights, which returns for its fifth and final season this fall. “When Connie’s around, when the crew is around, the family is all together… That’s just the way it is.”

For the full story go to the Daily Beast >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.