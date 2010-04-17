Will Foursquare's Dennis Crowley Walk Away From $30 Million In Cold, Hard Cash?

Photo: O’Reilly Conferences

Yahoo wants to buy Foursquare for $125 million.We think Foursquare cofounder and CEO Dennis Crowley owns about a third of the company.



That means, on the sale, he’d make $42 million pre-tax, or about $30 million in cold hard cash.

Will Dennis take the money, or walk away?

Dennis sold his first startup to Google for an undisclosed price. We think it was under $10 million. That means Dennis walked away with maybe a couple million in the bank. But that was five years ago and remember, Dennis lives in Manhattan. He’s also not a recluse. He is not set for life right now.

Take the $30 million and he most certainly is.

On the other hand, Dennis has told us in the past that he wants to make Foursquare something big — to “blow it out.” He’s also always been very upfront about how much he regretted selling Dodgeball to Google too soon.

In the end, we don’t think Dennis is going to sell to Yahoo — not for anything less than a completely outrageous number ($200 million? $300 million?). We get the strong sense he’s in it for the long haul.

Probably, most readers will think this is nuts. And it probably is. But isn’t that the whole thing about entrepreneurs?

Here’s Tripod founder Bo Peabody’s take:

