Will Ferrell Made This Ridiculous Old Milwaukee Beer Ad In Swedish

Call it a practical joke or the best ad campaign in the history of small market beer, Will Ferrell’s strange spots for Old Milwaukee beer are just getting weirder.



After years of shooting ads for incredibly small markets like Davenport, Iowa, or that one Super Bowl spot that only aired in North Platte, Nebraska, Ferrell has gotten more exotic with his locations — Sweden.

Ferrell, who is married to a Swede, shot four new Old Milwaukee ads in Sweden for a Swedish television market. One is more ridiculous than the other:

1. Will Ferrell is on a boat. And according to Slate, that’s not Swedish-sounding gibberish that he’s spouting but actual Swedish. Ferrell says: “This is my boat. This is my woman. And this is my beer. Old Milwaukee. It’s all right.”

2. Ferrell laughing at a Swedish sign that reads Infart for 30 seconds:

3. Ferrell smiling on a bicycle. That’s about it.

4. This might be our favourite. Ferrell’s film-noir internal monologue to Stockholm:

Strange as they may be, these ads aren’t totally out of the blue. Swedish pride runs deep in the Ferrell household: The actor and his wife Viveca Paulin were bestowed “The 2007 Viking Prize” by the Swedish School of Los Angeles.

Furthermore, this classic 1991 Old Milwaukee ad shows that the beer company has been fascinated by Swedes … or at least a Swedish bikini team … for decades:

