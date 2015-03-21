The 5 most random things Will Ferrell has done to promote his new movie 'Get Hard'

‘Get Hard’ Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart in ‘Get Hard,’ in theatres March 27.

Will Ferrell has never been one to go the conventional way to promote his movies.

For the 2008 basketball comedy “Semi-Pro,” he posed in character with Heidi Klum in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue as the film’s afro-rocking star, “Jackie Moon.”

At Comic-Con to promote the animated feature “Megamind” in 2010, in which he voiced the title character, Ferrell showed up dressed as the big-headed blue character.

So for the release of next Friday’s “Get Hard,” Ferrell’s new comedy co-starring Kevin Hart, what did the funny actor have up his sleeve to get the word out?

Here’s a rundown of the antics we’ve seen so far:

1. On March 12, Ferrell headed to Arizona and played for 10 Major League Baseball clubs in five spring training games throughout the day.

But he didn’t do it just solely to promote “Get Hard.” All the memorabilia from the day (jerseys he wore, his gloves, bats, balls he signed) will be auctioned and the proceeds will go to Cancer for College and Stand Up to Cancer. And the footage will be aired in a special for HBO through his website, Funny or Die.

2. A few days later, Ferrell showed up to the taping of the “Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber” as his legendary “Anchorman” character Ron Burgundy to give his two cents about the pop star. Here are some of the remarks from San Diego’s favourite Scotch-drinker. You’ll get to see the whole show when it airs March 30. (h/t Funny or Die).

3. Ferrell showed up as himself, in a suit, to the South By Southwest Festival and hung out with the hip kids along with co-star, Kevin Hart, for a screening of “Get Hard.”

4.Ferrell then headed to New York to hit the late night shows. His appearance on “Late Show With David Letterman” turned out to be on St. Patrick’s Day. He showed up in festive attire.

5. The following day he appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and decided to also dress a little differently while chatting with his former “SNL” cast mate. As he tells it, he’s the new face of Little Debbie snack cakes.

