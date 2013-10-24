Those Commercials Will Ferrell Made For Dodge Worked Really Well

YouTube/Dodge Will Ferrell stars as ‘Ron Burgundy’ in commercials for the Dodge Durango SUV.

Earlier this month, Will Ferrel made a splash with a series of commercials for Dodge,

pitching the Durango SUV as Ron Burgundy, the lead character from the movie “Anchorman.”

The commercials were hilarious and popular — a few racked up more than a million views on YouTube.

They were also really effective.

According to a recent YouGov BrandIndex survey, there was a noticeable uptick in Dodge’s buzz score, purchase consideration, and word of mouth ratings after the commercials first aired on October 5.

Buzz score measures if people have a negative or positive impression of Dodge, and is measured from -100 to 100. Word of mouth considers which brands respondents have discussed with friends and family in the past two weeks.

Purchase consideration — obviously the most important, since Dodge would really like to sell these cars — asks if respondents are considering buying the brand.

The survey covered adults who plan to buy a car in the next six months.

After October 5, Dodge’s buzz score went from 15 to 21, a high for 2013. Purchase consideration went from 16% to 20%, and word of mouth went from about 7%, down to 5%, then up around 13%.

In July, purchase consideration topped 25%, during an annual clearance event that coincided with TV spots starring rapper Pitbull.

Here’s the chart:

Now enjoy one of “Ron Burgundy’s” commercials:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

