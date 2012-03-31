This Chart Shows Why Will Ferrell Needed To Do 'Anchorman 2' To Save His Career

We’re all excited to see the news team assemble; however, we’re not that surprised given Ferrell’s latest run at the box office.

In case you missed the announcement—or have been living under a rock for the past two days—Will Ferrell appeared on “Conan” earlier this week as Ron Burgundy to break news that “Anchorman 2” is finally coming to the big screen. rumours of a sequel have been swirling about for years and although Brick and Baxter fans can rejoice, we weren’t that surprised. We figured it was only a matter of time before America’s favourite news team assembled once more.



Take a look at Will Ferrell’s box office grosses since “Anchorman” up until his recent flop “Casa de mi Padre.”

Photo: Kirsten Acuna

Although, “Anchorman” only made slightly over $85 million at the box office, this doesn’t include the DVD sales of the film.

Seven of Ferrell’s last 12 films have brought in well less than “Anchorman.”

His three films directly after the success of the channel 4 news crew—”Kicking and Screaming,” “Bewitched” and “Curious George”—all performed adequately at the box office, however; nothing blew fans out of the water until Ricky Bobby came to the screen two years later. Other than an overused “Shake and Bake” quote, the film didn’t deliver much else for hungry fans waiting eagerly for the next “Anchorman.”

Most notable on the graph is the spike of Ferrell’s latest “Casa de mi Padre.” The movie which pokes fun at Spanish telenovelas has brought in the lowest amount of money so far of any of his films in the past eight years. (In its defence, it should be noted that Ferrell’s latest film is only showing in 382 theatres.)

The film is Ferrell’s first foray into a subtitled film and has been criticised as incredibly tedious. Perhaps his latest film should have stayed in the “casa” making for one of Ferrell’s Funny or Die skits.

We can expect marketing for “Anchorman 2” to take off in the next few months. Fans can already follow @RonBurgundy on Twitter.

Photo: @RonBurgundy / Twitter

He’s only tweeted out once; however, if Paramount does this correctly, Ron Burgundy should have a huge Twitter following. Directly after the announcement of the “Anchorman” sequel, worldwide trends on the social media site included “Will Ferrell” and “Anchorman.” Currently, San Diego’s favourite newscaster has slightly more than 11,000 followers.Funny or Die wasted no time launching a behind-the-scenes video of Will Ferrell’s, er Burgundy’s, sequel announcement as well. Watch Burgundy before and after he takes the “Conan” stage below. We’re sure this is only the first of many “Anchorman” shorts to come. Whammy!



