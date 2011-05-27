WATCH: Will Ferrell Tells Zach Galifianakis To Get The Fat Out Of His Ears

In FunnyOrDie.com‘s latest, Will Ferrell visited the hilariously awkward set of Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis with an exclusive “clip” from his new movie, Everything Must Go.



The duo also discussed dance teams and their mutual love for lunch, while enjoying some cherries. Jon Hamm also stopped by.

“A lot of high fives, and a lot of smiles.”

Video below.



