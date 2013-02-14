Will Ferrell Worked As A Lakers Security Guard And Escorted Shaq From The Game Last Night

Will Ferrell dressed as a security guard at the Staples centre for last night’s Lakers game. And at one point, he found Shaquille O’Neal sitting courtside, asked him to leave, and escorted him away from the floor.



It is unclear if this was just a prank or if Ferrell was filming a scene for a movie. Here are two videos. The first is a close-up of Ferrell. The second video shows Ferrell escorting Shaq away from the court (via NBA tv)…

