AWESOME: Will Ferrell To Temp At 'The Office'

Will Ferrell has been hired to do four episodes of NBC’s The Office to help up the numbers through the end of the season, which is Steve Carrell’s last on the show (he is leaving the show four episodes before the season finale this year).



“We found Steve Carell when he was nothing but a movie star and we turned him into a television star,” said executive producer Paul Lieberstein. “We are proud to continue The Office’s tradition of discovering famous talent.”

Ferrell will play a branch manager from the home office, and co-star with Carrell for three episodes, and then have one episode with the rest of the cast by himself.

We think he’ll fit right in. As Lieberstein said: “We hope that once America gets a good look at Will, they’ll see what we see: tremendous raw sexuality.”

