Here Are The Hilarious Dodge Durango Commercials Starring Anchorman's Ron Burgundy

Chrysler will introduce a new spokesperson today, and, as the company is saying in its press releases, it’s “kind of a big deal.”

In four ads that began running this weekend on television and the web, Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy character from the 2004 comedy Anchorman touts the high-tech features of the 2014 Dodge Durango as only Burgundy can.

In several scenes, Burgundy is amazed by the spacious glove compartment (“it comfortably fits two turkey sandwiches, six ball-peen hammers, 70 packs of gum…”), 360-horsepower engine (“360 times better than a horse”), and fuel efficiency (you’ll just have to watch for yourself).

Here they are:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” is scheduled to be released in theatres December 20.

