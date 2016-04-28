Will Ferrell is set to play Ronald Reagan in a new movie

Will Ferrell is taking on another political impression.

The comedy star, who’s known for his George W. Bush from “Saturday Night Live,” is now set to play Ronald Reagan for a movie, according to Variety.

The script, “Reagan,” follows the former president in his second term as dementia sets in and an intern has to convince him that he is an actor playing the part of the US president. It was featured on the Black List, a compilation of top unproduced screenplays.

Now Ferrell is producing the film, which is being shopped to studios.

