Will Ferrell Officially Won't Replace Steve Carell On "The Office" -- And Castmembers Don't Want Him To

Will Ferrell is one of the most loveable actors in America, but on the set of “The Office,” he’s feeling a little like the odd man out.



Ferrell is currently on set with the cast in the wake of Steve Carell‘s departure — and the whole situation seems to be headed towards the cast yelling in unison, “You can’t tell us what to do! You’re not our dad!”

The awkwardness Ferrell is feeling in his role as Carell’s replacement — both onscreen and real life — has spilled over into his time off the clock.

When Ferrell recently bumped into Carell at a Lakers game, neither actor brought up the arrangement.

As Carell put it: “He was unsure of whether I was aware of it or whether they were saving it as a surprise for me, and I neglected to bring it up.”

But whatever nervousness Ferrell’s feeling, it’ll be over soon — he’s officially shot down rumours that he might stay on permanently at Dunder Mifflin.

He’ll be too busy shooting, with Zach Galifianakis, a yet-untitled political comedy in which the two oppose each other in an election.

