Will Ferrell Leads USC Marching Band Dressed As Mascot Tommy Trojan

University of Southern California alum Will Ferrell visited his alma mater on Monday to speak with students about “careers, friendship, and life philosophies.”

The talk was in support of his friend Craig Pollard’s charity, Cancer For College, which gives scholarships to students battling disease.

In true Ferrell fashion, he arrived on-stage dressed as the college football team’s mascot, Tommy Trojan, accompanied by the USC marching band, The Spirit of Troy.

