Here's the first full trailer for Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig's Lifetime movie

Lifetime Will Ferrell is in deep on Lifetime’s ‘Deadly Adoption.’

Last week’s 20-second teaser for Will Farrell and Kristen Wiig’s Lifetime movie gave a taste of what to expect, but still had us wondering just how serious the movie would be.

The one-minute video gives us a deeper look into the family that welcomes a young pregnant girl, played by “90210’s” Jessica Lowndes, into their home with the intention of adopting her baby.

Lifetime, YouTube From Left, Jessica Lowndes and Will Ferrell in Lifetime’s ‘A Deadly Adoption.’

But, Ferrell’s character just can’t seem to avoid noticing her, um, curves as the beautiful house guest as she suns herself in the yard. And, he can’t escape her sitting uncomfortably too too close to him on a bench. This, of course, is by design.

Lifetime Kristen Wiig sees Jessica Lowndes in her rearview mirror on Lifetime’s ‘Deadly Adoption.’

Their house guest wants their lush, suburban life and she’ll got to great lengths to get it.

How serious are Will Farrell and Kristen Wiig about this Lifetime movie? Deadly serious.

Did we mention it’s based on a true story, according to Lifetime?

“Deadly Adoption” airs this Saturday, June 20 at 8 p.m.

Watch the new trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.