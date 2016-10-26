Will Ferrell hilariously shows up on 'Kimmel' as beloved Cubs announcer Harry Caray

You never know when Will Ferrell will suddenly pop up, and Monday night was another example of that.

Known for making sudden appearances on all the late-night shows, Ferrell showed up on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” dressed as one of his most beloved characters from his “Saturday Night Live” days: the late, great Chicago Cubs announcer Harry Caray.

Imitating Caray’s legendary voice and disheveled beer-sipping look, Ferrell dusted off his act in celebration of the Cubs making it to the World Series for the first time since 1945 (the Cubs play game one Tuesday night versus the Cleveland Indians).

Ferrell, as Caray, pointed out to Kimmel (whom he called either “Johnny,” “Jeffrey,” or “Timmy” during the sketch, never Jimmy) that the Cubs haven’t won the World Series since 1908.

“In 1908 our president was Theodore ‘Huxtable’ Roosevelt,” Ferrell’s Caray said. “America’s top export was Fruit Roll-Ups, and the No. 1 television show was ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'”

Kimmel responded, “None of that seems accurate at all.”

Kimmel then pointed out to Caray that he’s been dead since 1998.

“Holy cow, I’m dead!” Ferrell’s Caray responded.

But Kimmel wanted to know if Caray had been following the presidential election in the afterlife and what he thought of Donald Trump.

“Donny Trump,” Caray said, “I knew him when he would sneak into the press box and throw Kennedy half-dollar coins at the Dominican players. Trump’s got those tiny mitts. He looked like he was flinging silver dinner platters with those things.”

Watch the complete Ferrell appearance below:

