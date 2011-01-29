Will Ferrell Is Joining The Office

The speculation about Steve Carrell’s replacement on The Office is over, at least for one episode. Will Ferrell is coming to the Office. Will Ferrell will join The Office for four episodes as a branch manager and will reportedly replace Carrell for at least one of them. The reunion of Anchor Man stars is causing quite a stir on entertainment blogs.



As a big fan of The Office I find this to be great news. As much as I love the show it has been real hit and miss over the last few seasons with more misses than hits in my opinion. In my opinion the show has added way too many new characters which have watered down the series. I thought Kathy Bates was a real “jump the shark” moment in particular. Adding Will Ferrell on the other hand is a move that could make The Office Season 7 just purely epic.

The other odd twist in The Office over the last two seasons has been this fascination with music. There are times where it seems like I am watching an episode of Glee instead of The Office. While that has nothing to do with this story, I just wanted to vent.

Will Ferrell will reportedly play the role of a fellow branch manager of Dunder Mifflin Sabre. Carrell and Ferrell (nice ring to it) will work on together on three The Office episodes. Ferrell will reportedly replace Carrrell as branch manager in his final episode but only temporarily. The speculation for the permanent replacement for Michael Scott in Scranton is still a hot topic in the TV blogosphere. The reunion of Anchorman stars is sure to be a ratings bonanza for NBC.

Will Ferrell should deliver the goods here. Ferrell bounces in and out of television from time to time. My favourite television appearance of his came on East Bound and Down on HBO. Ferrell is an executive producer of what is probably the most underrated comedy on television. Ferrell played car mogul Ashley Schaeffer and hit it out of the park. Unfortunately he didn’t return for Season 2 but there is always hope for Season 3.

The Office is making news today for another guest appearance this season. The show’s creator Ricky Gervais had a brief cameo on this week’s The Office. David Brent and Michael Scott met for the first time in an epic moment in front of an elevator. The segment was brief but it has been my theory all along that David Brent will be the man to eventually replace Michael Scott once Scott leaves Scranton. I still have my money on Brent. Maybe that brief two minute segment on Thursday was the initial introduction to audiences of Dunder Mifflin Sabre’s new branch manager?

