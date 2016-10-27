Will Ferrell's George W. Bush returns and trashes Donald Trump as a 'disgraced pumpkin'

Will Ferrell has been popping up on the late-night circuit lately, and on Comedy Central’s “@midnight” Tuesday night, the comedian unleashed his George W. Bush impression to lay down the law for Donald Trump.

Ferrell’s brilliant George W. Bush from his “Saturday Night Live” days (which emphasises the voice and that Texas charm) came on the show hosted by Chris Hardwick and immediately started talking about recent news surrounding the Republican presidential candidate and his cousin Billy Bush.

Ferrell immediately insulted Trump, calling him a “disgraced pumpkin,” a “bozo,” and telling America, “Don’t let that rotten sack of sweet potatoes anywhere near the White House.”

Of Billy Bush’s behaviour in the lewd “Access Hollywood” tape, Ferrell’s Bush said he and his family members “don’t act like that.”

“We would never under any circumstances ride a bus,” Ferrell said, before adding that Trump wouldn’t get away with his act in Texas.

Ferrell’s Bush did find one silver lining in the rise of Trump.

“This dunderhead is making me look great,” he said, before admitting he thinks people have forgotten some of the more unfortunate parts of his presidential legacy.

Watch the whole video below:

NOW WATCH: Here is the best cosplay of the 2016 New York Comic Con



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.