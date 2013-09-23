Will Ferrell Brought His Kids On Stage To Present At The Emmys

Will Ferrell provided some much needed comedic relief during Sunday’s Emmy Awards when he brought his three kids on stage to help him present the award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The actor joked that he was asked to fill in for Helen Mirren and Maggie Smith at the last minute, and didn’t have time to find childcare.

“We had a soccer game, there was a neighbour’s birthday party, a nut allergy, I didn’t have time to do my hair,” he explained, adding “It doesn’t matter, it’s great to be here.”

He the warned his three young children: “Don’t blow this for me.”

Watch the act below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

