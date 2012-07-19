Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis Threw Out The First Pitch At Wrigley Field And Ate Deep-Dish Pizza On The Mound

Nicholas Schwartz

Actors Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis were at Wrigley Field last night to throw out the first pitches and promote their upcoming movie The Campaign, and they somehow found a way to make a standard ceremony hilarious.

After Galifianakis fired a strike across the plate, the comedians and Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster took a break on the mound to chow down on some Chicago deep-dish pizza.

(h/t Deadspin)

