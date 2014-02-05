The Funniest Highlights From Will Ferrell's Reddit AmA

Actor and comedian Will Ferrell went on Reddit on Tuesday to answer questions from users for the first time, and he offered one of the funnier AmA’s (Ask-me-Anything) in recent memory.

Ferrell, a former Saturday Night Live cast member and star of such films as Anchorman and Old School, was trying to raise awareness for a non-profit called Cancer For College.

“I could have done my FIRST-EVER AMA for lots and lots and lots of things. Movies! My book! My sunscreen! My range of crocodile purses!,” he wrote. “But, this [is] World Cancer Day, I wanted to support Cancer for College, which helps provide college scholarships to cancer survivors.”

We’re sharing our favourite moments below, but you can check out the full AmA here.

On whether Mark Wahlberg (his co-star in “The Other Guys”) smells nice:

“Yes, it goes without saying. His scent is a pleasing combination of vanilla and leather.”

On what was the craziest Hollywood party he’s ever been to:

“Craziest Hollywood party was probably at the house of Dave Coulier right at the height of the Full House madness. This would’ve been ’92. I was 2 years out of college.”

On what movie role he wished he could have landed:

“Yes. It was down to me or Tobey Maguire for Spider-Man and they harshly told me I was too fat for the suit. That having been said, every time I watch Spider-Man I still think I was the better actor for the role.”

On how many times people have approached him on the street and said Ron Burgundy or other character quotes:

“Zero times. It has never happened. Sadly I’m still waiting for it to happen.”

On what his favourite place to eat is in San Diego:

“My favourite place to eat, but more importantly drink, in San Diego is the Blind Lady Ale House in gorgeous Normal Heights.

My number 2 place to eat in San Diego is the Cinnabon at the airport.”

On his favourite SNL skit, and favourite cast member:

“I will say that off the top of my head, the two favourite sketches that I was a part of had to have been the Harry Caray space show with Jeff Goldblum and, of course the cowbell sketch with Christopher Walken.

My favourite cast member to work with was Julia Louis-Dreyfus.”

And on that note, here’s that classic Will Ferrell sketch of him playing Harry Caray on Saturday Night Live.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.