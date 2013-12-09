Will Ferrell And The 'Anchorman 2' Crew Hijacked 'SNL' To Sing 'Afternoon Delight'

One Direction tried to steal the spotlight from “Saturday Night Live” host Paul Rudd during his opening monologue.

Too bad they didn’t know Rudd had a secret weapon: his “Anchorman 2” crew.

Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, and David Koechner came out on stage for a surprise performance of “Afternoon Delight” featured in the first film.

It was little surprise Ferrell appeared on SNL considering he’s been popping up everywhere from ESPN to local newscasts as his Ron Burgundy character.

Here’s a photo of them all performing:

